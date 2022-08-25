Habba Seab Hathlango: A mystic

Habibullah Lone, popularly known as Hazrat Habb Saeb Hatlangoo (RA), was a towering mystic of his times. Hathlangoo, previously known as Hasmatpora, is a village in Zaingair.

Sopore of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. This village is at a distance of 8 km from sub-district headquarter Sopore and 22 km from district headquarters, Baramulla. It is one of the largest villages in Zaingair .

The Hathlangoo village has Janwara Village in the South, Magraypora in the North, Botingoo in the Northwest, Malmapanpora in the West and the Wulur in the east. This village is famous for a towering mystic Hazrat Habba Saeb (RA).



The name of this village – hathlangoo - is a Kashmiri word made of two words: “Hath means (hundred) and Langoo means (branches).

The author of this column came to know that there was a Chinar tree in the village which had hundred branches and the elders of the village used this as a secondary name for the village. That Chinar tree is still present in the cemetery of the village.