Hajini left a vacuum not so easy to fill

Title: Aziz Hajini: the man and the mission
Compiled by: Irshad ul Islam, Azhar Hajini
Publisher: Fresh Code Books
Price: 400
Published in: 2021
ISBN: 978-93-90819-02-7
Wutch Loal kis safras ander kya kya mya sarun pyoom
Dil Waar buzit narrih jigar taawi talun pyoom
(What have I not, in the way of love endured
I broiled my heart on the griddle in the smouldering fire)
His tireless, dedicated and sincere work for the protection and promotion of Kashmiri identity is un-paralleled in the contemporary Kashmiri literary history.
Hajini hailed from Hajin, the land which has produced the noted twentieth century Kashmiri philosopher, poet, critic, linguist, scholar and writer professor Mohi ud Din Hajini; besides some countless stalwarts who served in the development and promotion of Kashmiri language.
Dr. Aziz Hajini is a multi-dimensional personality. His arena encompassed poetry, criticism, translation, playwriting, theatre, film making, broadcasting, academics, administration and much more. Introducing Hajini in a short book means trying to put ocean in a bottle.
Dr. Hajini started his career as school teacher and retired as Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL). In between, he served JKBOSE, Markaz e Noor University of Kashmir and Sahitya Academy New Delhi, besides, his immense contribution in non-governmental literary organisations like Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Halqae Adab Sonawari Hajin.
This book under review is a ‘collection of various write-ups, views and interviews by some eminent contemporary writers and journalists of India’. There are total eighteen chapters, a forward and a photo gallery. The book is a has been done hurriedly and non-exhaustively to present Dr. Hajini’s persona before the world.
It apprises the reader about the relentless services rendered by this noble son of Kashmiri language towards his roots and their nourishment. By going through the un-matching struggle of Dr. Hajini, the reader is sensitised put in some bit towards his/her identity markers-the language at first place.
Reader falls in love while getting emotionally cemented with his lingo. Hajini’s inspiring and insightful life story asks us about- who we are? Where we are at present and have to go from here? What are the onslaughts on our unique identity especially on our language? What is our collective loss? With that he also makes one understand why we should be proud of our unique cultural heritage-the language which was embraced by Nund Rishi, Lal Ded, Abinav Gupt and other untold past heroes.
The book starts with Asmat Aziz’s introduction about life, qualifications, contribution and achievements of Dr. Hajini. G. N. Aatash, a renowned Kashmiri scholar and poet and Sahitya Academy Awardee, shares his personal memories of Dr. Hajini. Prof. Pankaj Bhan, a noted academic through first hand interview with Dr. Hajini takes on voyage to learn about Hajin’s take on various critical issues, especially much debated Kashmiriyat about which Dr. Hajini says, “it is a great ideal we have developed in Kashmir.
In our tradition, it is a common sight to see our mothers going to the nearest river or water resource in the morning to fetch water. On the bank, they bathe, worship and then seek blessings of the deity for every one around…. They wish and seek the almighty’s blessings: kulkyan gulan saan kar myanis gulas ti khair(O God along with others’ children bless my child too). This concept is unique to Kashmir.”
He goes on to show how Shaikh ul Aalam and Lal Ded, though being contemporaries from two different religions, are revered by both the communities alike. Even Lal Ded is called Lal Mouj - the mother, by Kashmiri Muslims.
Moonisa Aslam Dervish, Hajini’s pupil, brings forth the born teacher/mentor in Dr. Hajini. Professor Farooq Fayaz, a contemporary Kashmiri historian, gives us a detailed objectively account of the administrative capabilities of Hajin’s personality.
Then Dr. Ameen Fayaz, in his, ‘Aziz Hajini and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages’ highlights the worthwhile contribution Hajini made during his Secretaryship.
He says, “Dr. Hajini’s tenure as secretary of the academy was a period of vibrancy, dynamism and multi-dimensional activities. His proactive approach led the Academy on the path of achieving its objectives. Artists, creative writers and language activists across Jammu and Kashmir saw a new ray of hope in Hajini…he left imprints of a qualitative work culture and spirit in the Academy”.
During his time, from normal functioning the Academy became the hub of cultural activities, seminars, drama festivals, felicitations, publications and translations. Further, the readers interested to know about Hajini in Hajini’s own words can find the interview recorded by Imran Yousef as fascinating.
Moving ahead, Bashar Basheer shares his memories of working with Dr. Hajini at Markaz e Noor Shaik Ul Alam Chair University of Kashmir. He says he has found Hajini a ‘strict disciplinarian’. Dr. Aabid Ahmad presents his review about Dr. Hajini’s book, “Me and My Animal”. He vey eloquently introduces ‘Hajini as a genuine poet- who hums, who whines, who moans, and who wails’.
Then Wali Mohammad Aseer talks about the multi-dimensional aspects of Dr. Hajini’s personality. K D Maini in his, ‘ Aziz Hajini- A man of vision and innovation’, among other interesting things about Dr. Hajini, reveals one important fact about him regarding his approach towards other languages especially Dogri.
To quote Miani, “ Due to his efforts, positive approach and constructive attitude towards Dogri language, folklore and Drama, he won the hearts of Dogras, because Dogri writers and artists had never got such encouragement and avenues to display their talent as had been done during his tenure as secretary JKAACL…. Hajini will be remembered as a friend and well-wishers of Dogri culture”.
Jagannath Dhar, a journalist and writer presents an objective analysis of Dr. Hajini’s Sahitya award winning book, Aene Khane: an iconic work of literary criticism. This book of Dr. Hajini is a ‘mirror reflecting the diverse trends and patterns in current and past Kashmiri prose, poetry, drama and religious works.’
The writer says the book is informative and rhythmic but could have been more attractive to Kashmiris who left the valley during 1990s had it been written in Devangiri script instead of Nastaliq. M. L Pandita talks about oratory of Dr. Hajini.
To him Dr. Hajini is a born orator and endowed with evident leadership traits. A noted linguist Mr. Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh shares Hajini’s dynamism and contribution towards Kashmiri language while working in Sahitya Academy.
Similar views are shared by G. N Shakir, about Dr. Hajini’s brain behind establishing cultural and educational wing in school education Kashmir.
Then Dr. Riyaz Hajini, gives a detailed account of Dr. Hajini’s role in Adbi Markaz Kamraz, which he joined at young age and finished by being its president for three consecutive terms.
Mohammad Yousef Teng, a famous Kashmiri critic, summarised his contribution towards this organization as;” It was late Prof. Mohiuddin Hajini who offered to regroup Kashmiri writers for the first time by opening the gates of the present Adbee Markaz Kamraz.
After him, it was Dr. Aziz Hajini who was destined to hold the literary fort and take this institution to further heights”. The book ends with admiring words about Dr. Hajini by some contemporary noted Indian writers.
This book is a sincere effort to put before general audience Dr. Hajini’s struggle for Kashmiri language and culture. However, the book is not so exhaustive, and obviously so, to cover each and every dimension of Hajini sahib’s personality.
Further, the write-ups seem repetitive in information. Very less is also available about the critical part of Dr. Hajini’s literary works, administrative responsibilities, if any remained unfulfilled during his tenure while serving various institutions in various capacities.
With that it would have been better to acquaint readers about the contributions made by Dr. Hajini in reviving theater and folklore-the rich sources of Kashmir history and culture.
Hajini left a vacuum not so easy to be filled. There is tremendous scope to write about uncountable facets of Dr. Hajini’s personality, a job his true disciples are expected to accomplish.
As Mohammad Yousuf Teng would say, ‘truly Kashmiri does not have a dedicated, active and invaluable researcher and curator as of now and that is why impuissant lions like me entreat loudly: May the waters of your stream flow perennially”.
Shabeer Ahmad Parey is Assistant Professor Political Science, Department of Higher Education. He is also one of the active members of Kashmiri literary organisation Halqae Adab Sonawari Hajin.
