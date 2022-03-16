Hajini left a vacuum not so easy to fill

This book under review is a ‘collection of various write-ups, views and interviews by some eminent contemporary writers and journalists of India’. There are total eighteen chapters, a forward and a photo gallery. The book is a has been done hurriedly and non-exhaustively to present Dr. Hajini’s persona before the world.

It apprises the reader about the relentless services rendered by this noble son of Kashmiri language towards his roots and their nourishment. By going through the un-matching struggle of Dr. Hajini, the reader is sensitised put in some bit towards his/her identity markers-the language at first place.

Reader falls in love while getting emotionally cemented with his lingo. Hajini’s inspiring and insightful life story asks us about- who we are? Where we are at present and have to go from here? What are the onslaughts on our unique identity especially on our language? What is our collective loss? With that he also makes one understand why we should be proud of our unique cultural heritage-the language which was embraced by Nund Rishi, Lal Ded, Abinav Gupt and other untold past heroes.