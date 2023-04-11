Hajj and Health

Prof Mohammad Sultan Khuroo

Haj 1444 (H)-2023 (CE) tentative period, will fall between 25 to 30 June corresponding to 8 to 13 Dhuʻl-Hijjah 1444 and the first batch of Hajis from J&K will start their 40 days Haj journey on 21 May 2023.

This year Saudi Arabia will host pre-pandemic numbers and guidelines for travel of the elderly (above 70 years), women above 45 years without their Mehram, and children (< 12 years) have been stipulated. Vaccination for all pilgrims has been defined and vaccination against COVID-19 with one of the approved vaccines completed one month prior to travel is mandatory.

Haj Committee India has issued guidelines for Haj 1444 (H)-2023 (C.E.). This year, the Haj quota for India is around 1.8 lacs and J&K numbers may touch 10,000. The health of the pilgrims is of paramount importance to all of us. This document shall define how we can achieve this to perform a safe Hajj.

Health Risks

Over the years there have been substantial improvements in the process of performing the Haj including shortened time periods, safe and comfortable international air travel, improved accommodation in the two holy places, and excellent Governmental healthcare facilities.

Govt of Saudi Arabia has revolutionized the structure and functionality of the Haj, which has had a major impact on the comfort and safety of the Hajis. Epidemics of cholera, typhoid, dysentery, hepatitis, etc have been a story of the past due to meticulous safe portable water supplies, improved sanitation, and enhanced socio-economic status of the country.

Yellow fever epidemic risk has been managed by mandatory vaccination to pilgrims from endemic areas. The epidemic of meningococcal meningitis has been a big hazard during Hajj and is controlled now with mandatory vaccination for pilgrims. Also, accidents due to fire in tents in Mina, flooding due to heavy showers and hailstorms in Mina, and stampedes during Jamarat and other sites have been addressed effectively.

Despite all that has been done, Haj continues to pose health risks to incumbents. Phenomenon gatherings, harsh weather conditions, essential religious obligations [manasik] especially Tawaf & Ramy al-Jamarat (stoning Satan), and travel between Makkah & Madinah bring special health risks to the pilgrims. Hajis continue to face four broad types of health risks which include road traffic accidents, respiratory and other infections, heat-related health issues, and worsening of co-morbid health conditions in the elderly.

Road traffic accidents with minor or major injuries on highways are unfortunate happenings. Roadside Injuries to pilgrims who are not accustomed to special traffic rules and safe road crossing is another hazard. Stampedes with resultant injuries & casualties can occur at sites with focal heavy gathering (Tawaf or tun­nels) or roads allowing incoming & outgoing pilgrims (Jamarat). Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can affect elderly frail pilgrims and may be life-threatening.

Infections are a major cause of morbidity and mortality among pilgrims. Respiratory infections due to droplet spread and GI upset including vomiting & diarrhea due to lowered personal hygiene top the list. These otherwise innocuous illnesses can be life-threatening to those with comorbid illnesses. COVID-19 has been a constant threat to pilgrims.

Fortunately, Govt. of Saudi Arabia has been able to avoid COVID-19-related catastrophes due to the implementation of strict guidelines and mandatory vaccination of the Hajis. The H1NI epidemic during Hajj is a new threat that has caught the attention of the health authorities and special health guidelines have been issued to control this menace.

Vaccination now available shall possibly be a big step to controlling this infection during Hajj. Physical stress, absence of family caregivers for the elderly, and changed dietary schedule can take control of otherwise stable chronic ailments in the elderly like hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, osteoarthritis, etc difficult and potential health risks.