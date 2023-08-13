HANDHOLD THE PRIVATE EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Like any other pertinent sector in the economical landscape the private school education sector here has a role to play. This sector has been providing employment opportunities to a large section of the educated society. And be it anywhere there is little doubt that the competitive private schooling has been responsible to build an ace human resource for a strong and resilient nation thereby directly contributing towards nation building.

For many years now the said private educational institutions are holding the fort despite many visible odds. Though there are some age old institutions here in the valley which have been pioneers in imparting quality education to its pupils yet the situation has changed since. As population was lesser in the past and these fewer private educational institutions were enough to cater to the needs of the populace.

But not now!

As over the years the population has considerably expanded so did the need for more educational institutions in every nook of the valley. Needless to say, the government institutions alone can arguably never cater to fulfill these emerging needs.

Hence to fill this gulf there always exists a scope for establishment of private educational institutions. Notably everywhere and in all the districts we witness private educational institutions busy delivering the services to the society and building a quality human resource.