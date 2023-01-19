Handworks & surnames of old Kashmir

The surnames did not exist from the time of Adam, is known to everybody familiar with human history. However, like nicknames, their correlatives, they did not come ex nihilo.

When did the surnames appear in human history cannot be exactly said but surnames definitely had a correlation with the profession or job of an individual or a family of individuals. There is incontrovertible evidence among all communities & countries of the world to support it.

It was much before machines had made headway in Kashmirian society when Athe Kami, handworks, gave birth to surnames of families & names of places. However, among Hindus, most of the surnames are based on caste-related-jobs.

The professions are connected to four castes of Brahmans, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras &, as such, the surnames among Hindus are caste-based. In Kashmirian society , Brahmans or Kashmiri Pandits were invariably given to services of the governments [ Karkun], priests [ Goar] & astrologers [Jotshi].

Athe Kami were & are the handworks of overwhelming majority of Musalmans. The Kashmiri surnames are mostly based on professions or nicknames of people. Here we will deal with surnames that are directed linked to jobs; nothing doing with caste. Among Europeans, we have several surnames that end with suffix “er” which stands for job or calling or profession of a person.