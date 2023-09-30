Harmonising Families | Senior Citizens as Peacemakers

Ulfat’s wedding was a dignified affair, attended by around 100 guests from the groom’s side. Her mother, despite her financial limitations, contributed a significant amount in cash and gold to Sakib. She earnestly requested him to take care of her daughter and make her happy. However, things took a sour turn from the beginning. Ulfat’s mother-in-law, Sara, treated her as an outsider and criticised her relentlessly. This, coupled with her husband’s indifferent attitude, made Ulfat’s life miserable. She felt compelled to maintain a fake smile in front of her mother, as she knew her widowed mother had taken a significant loan for her wedding and was also struggling to support her two other dependent children. Ulfat’s younger sister had orthopaedic disabilities. One day, Ulfat addressed her husband in Urdu, which greatly irritated Sara. She admonished Ulfat for adopting “western culture,” criticised and unjustly accused her mother. When Ulfat shared this incident with her husband, instead of consoling her, he physically abused her. They made her life a living nightmare and didn’t allow her to visit her parental home.

Ulfat’s health deteriorated, and she suffered from severe pulmonary discomfort. Her husband and other family members went to attend a relative’s marriage, leaving her alone at home. The next morning, she visited the Chest Disease Hospital, where doctors recommended various tests. When she requested financial support from Sakib for these tests, he callously refused. He made it clear that he didn’t care about her well-being. When the situation became unbearable, Ulfat sought refuge at her parental home. Despite the atrocities she endured, she refrained from revealing them to her family. Her mother couldn’t bear to see her daughter in pain and provided her with the best possible medical treatment, despite their financial constraints.