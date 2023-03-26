Harvest of Leadership: Perfect Man v/s Superman

The great German philosopher Nietzsche’s idea of "the Superman" (Ubermensch) is one of the heftiest impressions in his thinking. Even though it is mentioned very briefly only in the prologue of Thus Spoke Zarathustra, it had been contemplated and established throughout his works.

Nietzsche’s Superman has a wisdom of resolution; something that drives him to spread his message. He is not so concerned about minor things that may occupy other people. He is a bold and independent thinker which often causes opposition and controversy.

Nietzsche gave his list of those people who had the abilities of Superman. This list comprised Goethe, Montaigne, Napoleon, Julius Caesar and Voltaire. It’s alleged that Nietzsche may have been intentionally or instinctively influenced by the Islamic belief in the Perfect Man through, Goethe’s poem, “Mahomet’s Song,” dedicated to the Prophet of Islam, whom he calls “chief” and “head of created beings.” One exemplary role model for Superman. There are also parallels in the manner in which the idea of Superman is revealed in Thus Spake Zarathustra and the history of early Islam.

The great mystic of Islam Shaik Mohiud Din Ibnul ‘Arabi believes that the Perfect man is the most perfect embodiment of God’s attributes and is the established consciousness of God and can be regarded as a kind of spiritual authority.