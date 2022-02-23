Hatheli Pe Suraj: Poems of Consciousness

Feelings that cannot be grasped in plain words can only be put into the mould of creation by someone who has the ability to decipher meanings and who has mastered the art.

Dr. Darakhshan Andarbi is an expert poet who has created dozens of masterpieces in this book and has flowed rivers of her magical beauty and perfection. Many poems can be mentioned as examples. “Ratjaga” is a very impressive poetic piece.

Her similes speak louder than the words and the craft of the poem also sweeps the emotions of the reader leaving him in a state of inebriation and ecstasy. As she says:

“I’m in the basement at night

Keep quiet

Under the waterfall of light

Taking a bath”

My amazement increased as I tread the path of the muses along with the poems of Darakhshan. When I read the poem “Judaayee” (Separation), the river of amazement turned into a sea.

This poem creates a world of symphony out of the contradictions of life; constructs a bridge between the the widening gaps. Patience and anger become metaphors and sound harmonious chords: