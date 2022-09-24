He does not even recognise me

After a few more questions, the old lady said that both of them are struggling with high blood pressure and some other medical issues. They have three sons and all of them are living in their own houses after their marriage.

This old couple lives separately. Though they were financially independent, it was for the last four months that none of their sons had visited them or called them. None of them is ready to shoulder the responsibility of their parents. This old lady bravely took care of her husband.

When both were about to leave, the old man took one slip from the slip pad and placed it in front of me and said, “ She is weak. Please write some taqati (supplements) medicines for her” We got surprised as he had was not recognising anything, I quickly asked him, who was she? He replied, “She is my wife”.