Head and Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

The head contains the brain, organ of awareness and response. Brain is very sensitive to the trauma and needs resuscitation in a time called golden period that may be 15 minutes to 45 minutes from the time of injury to the time of resuscitation.

In the developed countries this is known as, brain is time, since health care is much advanced to deliver the necessary treatment on spot of injury only and the resuscitation starts while evacuation of the injured in highly facilitated ambulances to the hospitals for major neurosurgical procedures. This still is a dream for the 3rd world countries.

Why do younger people die more than the elderly? The Head Injury means physical insult or trauma to the skin of the head, its underlying tissue, bone, coverings of the brain, the vessels of the brain or itself to the brain tissue of a person. The injury may be mild if the bone and the brain components are not involved but it is severe if these elements are injured.