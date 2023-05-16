Healing wounds smartly by smartphones

Medical services still face snags in treating chronic wounds despite impressive advancements in wound care. The healthcare system has expressed disquiet over the steadily rising number of patients with chronic wounds and the associated pecuniary load. Chronic wounds are intricate and dynamic, which lengthens the healing process and makes using regular bandages more challenging.

New bandages with real-time monitoring, data analysis and medicine administration capabilities are necessary for these wounds to heal well because they avert infection and hasten the healing process.

Through the integration of "smart" technology into clinical practise, the latest advancements in smartphone applications and digital medical equipment provide a chance for a considerable improvement in wound care. The main goal of this piece is to give readers a broad overview of how cell phones and other digital technology are now used to treat wounds in vitro and in vivo.

Human and animal patients with wounds experience discomfort, stress, and functional difficulties. The difficult and protracted process of wound healing includes age, body type, nutrition, vascular insufficiencies, chronic illness, and immune-suppression. Pressure, oedema, necrosis, infection, desiccation, and maceration are other environmental influences. Common chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and bedsores are increasing at an alarming rate as a result of the rise in the number of associated diseases, including diabetes, paralysis, sickle cell anaemia, vasculitis, renal impairment, epidermolysis bullosa, and autoimmune disease.

Both patients and healthcare systems are faced with significant problems such as impairments, numerous hospitalisations, and even amputation as a result of these wounds.

The healthcare system is thus working to implement a proactive and preventative approach to wound treatment. Smart technologies that provide non-invasive quantitative data from the wound healing process and address effective wound evaluation and characterization are one of the key components of this technique.

By continually gathering physicochemical data from the wound and wirelessly communicating it to the clinical centre to get remote on-demand therapies, modern smartphone-based wound dressings are able to perform real-time monitoring and offer a diagnosis of the chronic wound.

The most eye-catching benefit of this smartphone-based wound dressing is that the patient's decreased hospital visits minimise the danger of infection, the cost of care, and the length of the therapy.