Health emergency, carelessness and govt’s apathy

Senior doctors are frequently absent during the night hours in government hospitals. Junior physicians are expected to take up senior doctors' tasks, including giving medical care to patients. Unfortunately, due to a lack of experience and knowledge, the quality of treatment offered by junior doctors can be subpar.

The situation is especially serious at government hospitals in Kashmir, where there is a chronic scarcity of senior physicians. Patients are forced to rely on junior doctors, who may lack the required skills and expertise to deliver effective care.

In the absence of experienced medical personnel, this circumstance can be very perilous for patients, who may be left alone with junior doctors.

Patients at government hospitals have the right to quality care at all times. The scarcity of senior physicians, as well as the lack of experienced staff including senior doctors at valley hospitals, are unacceptable and must be addressed immediately by the government.

As per the official data, hundreds of posts of doctors and paramedics are lying vacant in Jammu and Kashmir, which is affecting the healthcare system.

The government has time and again promised that they will take steps to redress the grievances of people. However, nothing has been done so far. In fact, the government should hire more senior doctors in order to remedy the medical professional shortage.

The delayed treatment during night hours is quite concerning since it jeopardises the quality of healthcare offered to patients. The government must act quickly to alleviate the scarcity of senior physicians and other specialists and provide proper facilities at government hospital. Media and the public should highlight such problems until this issue is remedied and patients receive the finest possible care and attention at all times.