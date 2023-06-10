Health precautions for senior citizens undertaking Hajj pilgrimage

Undertaking the Haj pilgrimage is a significant spiritual journey, and it requires careful planning and preparation, especially for senior citizens from Kashmir who may have pre-existing health conditions.

Preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage during the peak of the summer season requires taking certain precautions to ensure your well-being throughout the journey.

We have received numerous inquiries from our patients regarding the precautions to be taken during the Hajj pilgrimage. This article aims to provide guidance on what senior citizens and even younger people should do before proceeding to Haj and the precautions they should take during the pilgrimage.

Before Proceeding to Hajj:

1. Quit SMOKING: It is strongly advised for smokers to quit smoking before embarking on the Haj pilgrimage due to its harmful effects. Smoking not only poses health risks but also detracts from the true essence of Haj.

2. Consultation with a Healthcare Professional: Prior to embarking on the pilgrimage, it is crucial for senior citizens to schedule a comprehensive medical check-up with their healthcare provider, preferably a specialist familiar with their medical history. This will help assess their overall health status and ensure they are fit for the journey.

3. Medication Review: Review all medications with your healthcare provider well in advance. Ensure ample supply of prescribed medications for the entire duration of the Haj pilgrimage, including any extra medication that may be needed due to the prolonged period away from home. Consider carrying a detailed list of medications, including salt/generic names, dosages, and frequency, in case of any medical emergencies.

4. Vaccinations: Stay updated on essential vaccinations recommended for travel, by the Directorate of Health Kashmir.

5. Acclimatisation: Senior citizens should gradually acclimate themselves to the warmer weather conditions they are likely to encounter during the Hajj pilgrimage. Spending time outdoors in the weeks leading up to the journey can help the body adjust to the heat and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

6. Build physical stamina: Engage in regular physical exercise to build your stamina. Walking and light aerobic exercises can help prepare your body for the physical demands of the pilgrimage.

7. Stay hydrated: Start hydrating well in advance of your trip. Increase your fluid intake and consume sufficient water, juices, and electrolyte-rich beverages to maintain hydration levels.

8. Pack appropriate clothing: Pack loose, lightweight, and breathable clothing that covers your body adequately to protect against the sun’s rays. Additionally, bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for added protection.

9. Avoid Last-Minute Packing: Complete your packing two days before departure from Srinagar. Last-minute packing is more likely to result in forgetting to take important items. Create a checklist of medicines and other essentials you need to bring and pack accordingly.

During Travel:

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the journey to stay hydrated, especially during long flights. Avoid excessive intake of caffeinated and sugary beverages as they can contribute to dehydration.

2. Dress Comfortably & Supportive Footwear: Wear loose-fitting and breathable clothing that allows for ease of movement and helps regulate body temperature. Choose comfortable and well-fitting shoes that provide proper support for walking long distances. This is particularly important during layovers and transit periods.

3. Medication Accessibility: Keep your necessary medications easily accessible in your carry-on bag. It’s advisable to carry a sufficient supply of medications to last the entire duration of the journey, including any potential delays. It is desirable to keep a portion of these medicines in your hand bag also and the larger portion in the checked in bag. It is also good to carry the prescription of your treating doctor with you

4. Sanitisation and Hand Hygiene: Carry hand sanitizers and use them frequently, especially before meals and after using public facilities.

5. Rest and Sleep: Take advantage of layovers and travel breaks to rest and get sufficient sleep. Utilise airport lounges or designated rest areas to relax and recharge during long transit periods.

6. Movement and Exercise: Engage in light exercises and stretching during the journey to improve circulation and prevent stiffness. Simple movements like walking around the cabin or doing seated exercises can help reduce the risk of blood clots and promote overall well-being.

7. Seek Assistance: If you require any assistance or have specific mobility needs, inform the airline or airport staff in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience. Many airports provide special services for elderly and disabled passengers.

8. Stay Updated: Keep yourself informed about any travel advisories or health-related alerts issued by the authorities. Stay updated on COVID-19 guidelines and protocols and follow them diligently throughout the journey.