Healthcare needs to move focus to Non-Communicable Diseases

In both men and women, Ischemic Heart Disease is the number one cause of death. The disease stood at number three in 1990.

Infectious diahorrhea, which was the number one cause of diseases and mortality in the 1990s has slumped to number 8 now. This point needs to be elaborated: In the 1990s, diarrheal diseases, lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, measles, preterm birth complications and neonatal encephalopathy were among the top 10 causes of disease and death. In 2016, Measles went to number 73, tuberculosis to number 15, and neonatal encephalopathy to number 25.

In the reference time, the position of death and disabilities due to Road Traffic Accidents has had a progression of four points, standing at number 3 now in J&K. Road Traffic Accidents are a major killer among men and are the second leading cause of years of life lost in the UT.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Stroke, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cancers, Diabetes and Self Harm are among the major killers in J&K, and across India.

Among the communicable diseases, tuberculosis and diarrhoeal diseases are the only two contenders for some space among the top 15 causes of death and disability in J&K.