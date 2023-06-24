Healthy eating guide for senior citizens on Eid e Qurban in the hot summer

Sizzling summer days and the joyous occasion of Eid e Qurban are just around the corner, bringing together families and feasts. For senior citizens, it's essential to navigate the hot weather while ensuring their health remains a top priority. Here are some mouthwatering yet mindful tips to help our beloved seniors savour the flavours of Eid while staying cool and nourished.

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during the hot summer days. Dehydration can lead to various health issues, so make sure to keep yourself hydrated.

2. Choose Light and Nutritious Meals: During Eid e Qurban, opt for light and healthy meals. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your diet. Avoid heavy, oily, and fried foods that can be harder to digest in the hot weather.

3. Practice Portion Control: While enjoying the festive meals, be mindful of portion sizes. Overeating can lead to discomfort and digestive issues. Listen to your body's signals of fullness and eat in moderation.

4. Incorporate Cooling Foods: Include cooling foods in your diet to beat the summer heat. Watermelon, cucumber, mint, curd, and coconut water are excellent options to keep your body cool and refreshed.