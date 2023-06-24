Healthy eating guide for senior citizens on Eid e Qurban in the hot summer

Sizzling summer days and the joyous occasion of Eid e Qurban are just around the corner, bringing together families and feasts. For senior citizens, it's essential to navigate the hot weather while ensuring their health remains a top priority. Here are some mouthwatering yet mindful tips to help our beloved seniors savour the flavours of Eid while staying cool and nourished.
1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during the hot summer days. Dehydration can lead to various health issues, so make sure to keep yourself hydrated.
2. Choose Light and Nutritious Meals: During Eid e Qurban, opt for light and healthy meals. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your diet. Avoid heavy, oily, and fried foods that can be harder to digest in the hot weather.
3. Practice Portion Control: While enjoying the festive meals, be mindful of portion sizes. Overeating can lead to discomfort and digestive issues. Listen to your body's signals of fullness and eat in moderation.
4. Incorporate Cooling Foods: Include cooling foods in your diet to beat the summer heat. Watermelon, cucumber, mint, curd, and coconut water are excellent options to keep your body cool and refreshed.
5. Limit Sugary Drinks and Desserts: Sugary drinks and desserts may be abundant during Eid e Qurban, but excessive consumption can have negative effects on your health. Limit your intake of sugary beverages and opt for healthier alternatives like infused water or fresh fruit juices.
6. Avoid Excessive Spices: Spicy foods can cause digestive discomfort, especially in hot weather. Consider reducing the amount of spices in your meals or opting for milder alternatives to prevent any digestive issues.
7. Practise Safe Food Handling: Ensure that the meat and other food items are properly cooked and stored to prevent foodborne illnesses. Follow proper food safety guidelines and maintain good hygiene while preparing and handling food.
8. Be Mindful of Salt Intake: Excessive salt consumption can lead to water retention and high blood pressure. Be mindful of the amount of salt used in cooking and avoid adding extra salt to your meals. Use herbs and spices for flavour instead.
9. Take Breaks and Rest: Don't overexert yourself during Eid e Qurban preparations. Take breaks, rest when needed, and listen to your body's signals. Pace yourself and prioritise your well-being.
10. Stay Active: Engage in light physical activities, such as going for a walk or doing gentle exercises, to stay active during the festive season. Physical activity helps improve digestion, boosts mood, and promotes overall well-being.
11. Stay indoors during peak heat hours: Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically from late morning to early afternoon. If you need to go outside, try to do so early in the morning or later in the evening when the temperature is cooler.
12. Use sunscreen: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF before going outside. This helps to prevent sunburn and reduces the risk of skin cancer.
13. Seek shade: When spending time outdoors, look for shaded areas to avoid direct exposure to the sun. Use umbrellas, hats, or wide-brimmed hats to create additional shade if necessary.
Maintaining a balanced and healthy approach to eating during Eid e Qurban will contribute to your overall health and enjoyment of the festivities.
Remember, if you experience symptoms like dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or nausea, it's important to seek medical attention immediately, as these may indicate heat-related illness. Stay cool and take care of yourself during the hot summer Eid e Qurban!
