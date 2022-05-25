Heart Attack Free Community is Possible

A stitch in time saves nine”. These proverbial words by Ben Franklin were first used in 1723 by Thomas Fuller. It was first referred to repairing sails on a ship. This concept can also be applied to prevention of heart attacks, which are becoming not only common but also being seen at younger ages.

The commonest cause of a “Heart attack” is blockage of an artery by a clot which suddenly stops blood from flowing to the heart muscle. This clot formation occurs on a partially blocked artery which has a build-up of fatty deposits on the inner wall of the blood vessel that supplies the heart with blood.

There are a number of risk factors associated with heart attacks such as tobacco use, high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and high levels of bad cholesterol, unhealthy diet, obesity and physical inactivity.

This build-up of cholesterol deposit is called atherosclerosis which hardens the arteries. A similar build up in the arteries supplying blood to the brain leads to brain strokes.