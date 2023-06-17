Heart Disease and Failing Kidney function

Heart and kidney issues in terms of raised serum creatinine levels are often seen in combination in our elderly population. Heart and kidneys have a very important relationship and disease of one organ often leads to the other getting affected.

Unfortunately, it goes un- recognized in most instances making prevention difficult till irreversible damage has already occurred and only palliative measures can be undertaken because it is too late. Having both heart and kidney disease can cause 20 times the risk of death from heart problems than either problem alone.

A modest decline in kidney function can increase the death rate from heart disease by more than 50%. Most patients with chronic kidney disease succumb to heart and vascular problems like heart attacks, heart failure and brain strokes.

Involvement of heart and blood vessels happens very early in the course of kidney disease—so even just a small decline in kidney function should trigger efforts to help protect your heart. In fact passage of albumin in urine even in microscopic amounts is a more lethal risk factor than very high levels of blood cholesterol. As a risk factor it is surpassed only by tobacco use, especially smoking.