Heart Failure in the Elderly Challenges in Management

Diagnosis of Heart Failure:

The methods of diagnosis of HF remain the same irrespective of age. Echocardiography is an important test. It differentiates between Heart failure with reduced function (HF ref) and that with normal pumping function or preserved function (Hf pef). It is important because the drugs used are different. Besides this there are a range of tests like electrocardiography and X Ray Chest. Blood tests which include haemoglobin estimation, kidney function tests like serum creatinine and important biomarkers like NT pro BNP and BNP (natriuretic peptides) which get released in blood in response to stress on heart chambers due to HF. These peptides are very useful in diagnosing the severity and also to see the response to treatment by drugs and other methods like pacemakers.

Pharmacotherapy for HF with emphasis in elderly population:

HF is a serious disease with a limited life span and treatment which is standardized needs to be started early. HF with poor heart function (HF ref) has got 4 pillars as drugs in the guidelines . These prolong life and also reduce hospitalizations. In elderly however careful considerations need to be given because of comorbidities, side effects of medications and polypharmacy. In view of limited life span therapies which improve the quality of life may be given priority. The side effects of these agents and lowering of BP and electrolyte issues can lead to falls and injuries in the senior citizens with HF. So smaller doses and frequent monitoring is essential. HF being a chronic disease, long term adherence of the medication regimens is needed. It can be a challenge for the elderly. It is therefore important to focus on regimen simplification and education which is most effective to get best results than just writing a prescription. The co-morbidities in fact can provide opportunities to rationalise treatments and provide a positive impact for other body systems. Examples being drugs like dapagliflozin / empagliflozin which are important HF treatment agents also reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics and a dual advantage can be taken. Similarly drugs like enalapril which also protect kidneys can be taken advantage of in patients with HF and early kidney disease. A holistic approach of patient care can therefore harness the multiple actions of different drugs for co-morbid conditions to optimise patient outcomes and minimize polypharmacy.