Heart Health and Changing Season

Cold weather poses one of the most common health risks during winter. The drop in temperature can lead to the narrowing of coronary arteries due to increased blood pressure, potentially reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart and its muscles, increasing the risk of a heart attack. As a result, high blood pressure and heart attacks are more prevalent in winter.

Several factors contribute to these heightened risks during the colder months. Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to contract, elevating blood pressure and the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

Additionally, weight gain is often observed in winter due to sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, and the consumption of salty and fatty foods.

Particular dietary culprits include excessive noon chai, which is high in sodium, and the consumption of kandar roti. Engaging in strenuous physical activities like shovelling snow or walking through heavy snow can strain the heart and disrupt blood circulation.