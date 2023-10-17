Heart Health and Changing Season

Cold weather poses one of the most common health risks during winter. The drop in temperature can lead to the narrowing of coronary arteries due to increased blood pressure, potentially reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart and its muscles, increasing the risk of a heart attack. As a result, high blood pressure and heart attacks are more prevalent in winter.
Several factors contribute to these heightened risks during the colder months. Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to contract, elevating blood pressure and the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.
Additionally, weight gain is often observed in winter due to sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, and the consumption of salty and fatty foods.
Particular dietary culprits include excessive noon chai, which is high in sodium, and the consumption of kandar roti. Engaging in strenuous physical activities like shovelling snow or walking through heavy snow can strain the heart and disrupt blood circulation.
The impact of cold weather on the heart involves an increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, the heart working harder than usual, and blood thickening, which in severe cases can lead to blood clot formation, further increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
To prevent these cardiovascular risks during winter, consider the following measures:
Dress appropriately for the weather: Staying warm is essential. Layer your clothing, including hats, gloves, scarves, and heavy socks. Wearing multiple thin layers traps heat, keeping you warmer than a single thick layer.
Maintain a healthy diet in winter: Avoid foods that are fried, high in fat, sugary, and cholesterol-rich.
Quit smoking entirely: Smoking significantly contributes to heart-related health issues.
Stay physically active during the winter season: Even if it seems challenging, it's essential to remain active. Exercise does not have to be done outdoors, particularly on very cold days.
Dr Showkat Shah is a critical care specialist and medical superintendent Khyber Medical Institute