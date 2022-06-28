Heart Healthy Diet: An Important Component of Preventing Heart Attacks

Heart Healthy Diet has an important role to play in the reduction of heart attacks and related problems. Many of us know this fact but since habits die hard, intake of such a diet remains poor and needs a lot of motivation.

It is, however, never too late to change and supplement the existing diet with food items which have been scientifically proven for their heart protecting properties.

Patients after getting a heart attack always come and ask the doctor regarding a healthy diet, and then follow it. While it is useful , at this stage it is now a secondary preventive measure. It has, however, its utility in preventing recurrences.

Making it as a part of our habit starting from early life is the key along with several other measures to prevent a heart attack and its aftermath. This is called primary prevention.