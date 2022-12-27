Helicobacter pylori: A Class 1 Human Carcinogen

Publication of the complete genomic sequence of H. pylori has marked the start of a new era of research into its role as a human pathogen. Several virulence factors, such as CagA and VacA, encoded by H. pylori genes, interact with gastric epithelial cells and the immune system, resulting in an inflammatory response, mucosal damage, and, eventually, gastric cancerogenesis.

Q 5: Who should be tested and treated for H. pylori? Ans: Testing for H. pylori is indicated and treatment in infected patients is beneficial in several disease states.

These include i. peptic ulcer (active or healed), ii. low-grad MALT lymphoma, iii. post gastric resection for early gastric cancer, iv. Immune thrombocytopenia, v. iron deficiency anemia, vi. chronic NSAID or low-dose aspirin therapy (to reduce ulcer bleed and improve compliance). When upper endoscopy is undertaken in patients with dyspepsia, gastric biopsies should be taken to evaluate for H. pylori infection, and treatment offered to those found infected.

In patients with uninvestigated dyspepsia without alarm features, nonendoscopic testing for H. pylori infection is a consideration. Patients with typical symptoms of GERD who do not have a history of ulcer disease need not be tested for H. pylori. If tested and found infected, treatment should be offered acknowledging that the effects on GERD symptoms are unpredictable.

There is insufficient evidence to support routine testing for and treatment of H. pylori in asymptomatic individuals with a family history of gastric cancer or prevention of gastric cancer, patients with lymphocytic gastritis, hyperplastic gastric polyps, hyperemesis gravidarum, and children with recurrent abdominal pain.

Q 6: How to test for H. pylori infection? Ans: The diagnosis of H. pylori can be done at upper GI endoscopy by rapid urease test and histological examination of gastric biopsies for organisms. The rapid urease test is very sensitive, but false-negative results can occur if the distribution of organisms within the stomach is patchy or if organism loads are low.

C13 or C14 urea breath test or Helic Ammonia breath test are global tests for H. pylori infection with high sensitivity and specificity. The stool antigen test detects the H. pylori protein antigen in the stools and is yet another sensitive and specific test for H pylori infection.