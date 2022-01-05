Helping the Miserable

We also know that feeling miserable is a state of being extremely unhappy. Sometimes we think that misery comes from around us. Not that it’s wrong inasmuch as some people do go through a bad patch or hard times.

But, it is also an acknowledged fact that there are instances where the misery begins with none other than ourselves. Those who experience this feeling tend to let misery take over and allow that emotion to swallow them up either partially or completely.

Not only that, such miserable people never expect any good to happen around them. They even make the vibe theirs so that others would feel just as bad and negative as them.