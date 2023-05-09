HEPATITIS AND DRUG ABUSE

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver tissue. The condition has five major viral varieties including various metabolic forms. Drug and substance abuse in particular alcoholism are closely linked with hepatitis. In fact, drug abuse and excessive drinking of alcohol can be responsible for the development and spread of the condition.

Most commonly two forms of viral hepatitis are associated with alcohol and drug abuse - Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. These are emerging as health emergency of global concern.

In general, Hepatitis B (HBV) and Hepatitis C (HCV) both are contracted through contact with infected body fluids including blood, semen, and vaginal fluids. The most common methods by which HBV and HCV spread is through unprotected sexual contact and contaminated needle sharing.

HEPATITIS B

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic forms. The virus is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery.

It also spreads by needle stick injury, tattooing, piercing and exposure to infected blood and body fluids such as saliva and menstrual, vaginal and seminal fluids during sex with an infected partner.

Moreover, transmission of the virus may also occur through the reuse of contaminated needles and syringes or sharp objects either in health care settings, in the community or among persons who inject drugs.

Sexual transmission is more prevalent in unvaccinated persons with multiple sexual partners. WHO estimates that nearly 1.5 million new infections are diagnosed each year with hepatitis B globally. It can cause chronic infection and puts people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hepatitis B can be prevented by vaccines that are safe, available and effective, besides encouraging the use of safe injection practices.

HEPATITIS C

Hepatitis C is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis C virus -- that can cause both acute and chronic hepatitis --ranging in severity from a mild illness to a serious, lifelong illnesses including liver cirrhosis and cancer. The hepatitis C virus is a blood- borne virus and most infection occur through exposure to blood from unsafe injection practices, unsafe health care, unscreened blood transfusions, injection drug use and sexual practices that lead to exposure to blood. Today, most people become infected with the hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment used to prepare and inject drugs. As per WHO, around 58 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, with about 1.5 million new infections occurring per year globally. There are an estimated 3.2 million adolescents and children with chronic hepatitis C infection. The best way to prevent hepatitis C is by avoiding risky behaviours that can spread the disease, especially through injecting drugs.