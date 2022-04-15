Her person, but ironically not her rules

What happened so far
Man has attained the peak in his mental advancement that was never seen before. But it amuses one to see how with such an advanced brain and technology as never before, he is afraid of a piece of cloth and a prayer of faith.
May be some things never fully evolve, our mind set for that matter; because if it had, then we probably would not, while sitting in steel mansions, sipping from the finest crystals, governing with most intricate/groundbreaking ammunition systems and driving opulent chrome Teslas, be busy vilifying and passing bills against a poor piece of cloth, feared to threaten the very existence of humankind (at least accept that it is presented with such hype and hatred).
Imposing on a woman, to dress identical to the ‘conventional’ way considered appropriate and acceptable by imposers is not more than a way to satiate their dominance.
One wonders will it finally or rather how long will it keep them satiated, even if a woman was to yield to this against her own will under the pressure to fit in and be accepted.
For a month, a year, or may be even one whole generation? Wouldn’t they find another arbitrary reason to ‘correct her’ and make her more so-called ‘civilised’. Remember: persecution of Red Indians came in the back drop of bringing civilisation to them.
In the age of flying cars, luxurious underwater establishments, colossal cities and extravagant technology, it feels somewhat preposterous to see people divided and at continuous war with each other, based merely on a piece of cloth.
One is prompted to ask with astonishment and disbelief (not to forget rolling eyeballs), “are you seriously debating over someone else’s choice of wearing something she deems to be right for her, in 21st century.”
Although man has come a long way, from accepting earth not to be round, questioning our very origin as living beings, passing legislations to legalize same sex marriage, gender equality at work as well as home to exploring space for life and a future home, yet it seems to be primitive and uncivilised enough to shed blood in the name of religion, color, gender, ethnicity (God knows what else).
In an era of globalisation, it is quite absurd to see people rioting and debating on a matter which revolves around how a particular piece of cloth is worn or in some cases why is it worn at all.
Are riot pickers, propagandists and paparazzi been left with nothing in the whole wide world to go after and make noise about, I mean really? Well, on a brighter side, climate change would be a wise topic to get noisy about and reformations in this area might actually help humanity avert the real threat of its extinction (not mere rhetorical).
The courage to make a different choice is daunting. Making a choice to go against what is set as a standard by the society (a common trend/vote) and its peers is not only intimidating but favourable to bring out the deep seated insecurity in the society, insecurity of getting revolted against.
The insecurity within makes the dominant society apprehend about losing the control over these non-conformists, as they might be called. This gets even worse, when their paranoia makes them have unfound fears of further rebellion against their rule and power.
But hello, we are only talking about one human being’s basic right to wear whatever and however she finds appropriate; she is just asking for the freedom to choose the clothing that befits her.
For the record, women’s choice of clothing has always sparked a debate, sometimes for being too long and sometimes too short. Women have been constantly sexualised for wearing both, too revealing as well as too concealing clothes.
In fact, they are being constantly told what to wear and what not to; like if the world would come to a halt if instead of women’s clothing, her contributions were discussed about. Come and talk to us about philosophy and medicine, education and sports, spirituality and physics. It is enough with the wardrobe notes.
Women bear the brunt at home, get punished at school, and harassed in public for what they wear. In God’s name what bearing does it have on my neighbor if I wear a skirt or jeans, Shalwar-Kameez (trouser and long shirt) or business suit.
So, whether or not a girl chooses to cover her hair should not bother anyone else but her, least someone who in the first place doesn’t believe in the concept of head-scarf. Bikini or burkini, let women alone determine it for themselves.
To the anti-head-scarf self proclaimed liberators, who say head-scarf is regressive and a symbol of oppression, as if a head-scarf wearing woman could not be completely emancipated unless she erased all the remains of her faith and identity; well, it isn’t.
Actually, nothing is, as long as it is her own choice. If anything is regressive, it is the mindset that thinks woman is only about body. If you start seeing her beyond a piece of clothing they decide to wear, no mind will ever objectify her, let alone suppress.
One more thing about this poor piece of cloth that causes concern is it brings non-uniformity. At the end of the day, it is just an item of clothing a woman chooses to wear her own way. Moreover, why thrust uniformity when in the first place we are all born beautiful in our own uniquely different ways.
Are we so weak that as civilised societies we cannot even respect differences, not to mention accept them. On a lighter note, if so much of fast food finds a way to go down well with us, with a little bit of tolerance and love, this too shall.
Bikini or head-scarf, a dress should not be the parameter to accept and love a fellow human being, least to judge her. In the world where we have a fast growing virus that has already left us divided as never before besides jeopardising our lives, try spreading love and tolerance for a change. If we could learn to survive with the life-threatening virus, it should not be difficult to co-exist with the fellow humans.
No society can ever empower women unless it stops setting particular standards of beauty and fashion for them to abide by. Telling them how and what to cover is as much a breach of privacy and as offensive as telling them not to.
If forcing a woman to put on a particular item of clothing means prying into her personal space and deprivation of the basic rights, forcing her to take it off means the same and even more. It means ripping off her respect.
They are two sides of the same coin, both objectifying her. How can anyone dictate a woman which part of her body to cover and which not to. It is not the sign of empowering society but of a dying and intolerant one.
How can you help:
Spread awareness. Change the growing mindset of immediate and ruthless judgment. Teach the families and friends, young and old to respect differences and that being anything other than what they are or being Muslim particularly is not tantamount to being a threat.
Being different does not qualify for being malignant. Just because someone chooses to wear a particular item of clothing the way that best fits their morals, principles and faith does by no means qualify them as a threat to the culture and social security/fabric.
Why in the face of sanity, should a girl’s choice of dressing make her an outsider or not trustworthy enough to befriended.
Postscript: I love my scarves as much as I love my jeans and skirts. They are liberating and empowering all at once. They represent different shades of my regality. They reflect who I am, apart from making me feel closer to my faith. They are my identity and I refuse to give up on that.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.