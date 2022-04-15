Her person, but ironically not her rules

In an era of globalisation, it is quite absurd to see people rioting and debating on a matter which revolves around how a particular piece of cloth is worn or in some cases why is it worn at all.

Are riot pickers, propagandists and paparazzi been left with nothing in the whole wide world to go after and make noise about, I mean really? Well, on a brighter side, climate change would be a wise topic to get noisy about and reformations in this area might actually help humanity avert the real threat of its extinction (not mere rhetorical).

The courage to make a different choice is daunting. Making a choice to go against what is set as a standard by the society (a common trend/vote) and its peers is not only intimidating but favourable to bring out the deep seated insecurity in the society, insecurity of getting revolted against.

The insecurity within makes the dominant society apprehend about losing the control over these non-conformists, as they might be called. This gets even worse, when their paranoia makes them have unfound fears of further rebellion against their rule and power.

But hello, we are only talking about one human being’s basic right to wear whatever and however she finds appropriate; she is just asking for the freedom to choose the clothing that befits her.