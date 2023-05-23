High blood Pressure is not only a Problem in Men

We recently had the world hypertension day and many awareness campaign were held. It has however been a feeling amongst many that vascular diseases including high blood pressure or hypertension (HT) is essentially a problem of men. This, however, is not true.

HT is equally prevalent in both sexes although till the age of 45 years men suffer from it more often. The situation equalizes after 55 years of age. With increasing longevity there will be more women with HT as compared to males in future. The life expectancy on an average is 5 years shorter in ladies with HT.

Women dying of strokes, heart attacks and heart failure have a 65 to 75 % chance of having HT as one of the important causes besides diabetes, obesity and physical inactivity. Post-menopausal women have a high burden of sudden cardiac death, which accounts for around 10 to 15% of all deaths and about half of all heart attack deaths.

Awareness of HT is fairly low in women because of not getting it checked unless symptomatic which is quite late. Around half of those diagnosed have BP readings much more than the target of 140/90 mms Hg in spite of treatment. Although HT treatment has improved over the years this figure still is not showing any significant change. Uncontrolled hypertension while on treatment is a serious problem. We published our data (50% were females) recently highlighting it in 53% of those on medicines. These numbers are likely to increase as the longevity of our population increases. This could be either because of sub-optimal treatment, non-compliance or true resistance. Adverse life style is common in urban women. Staying indoors, consuming very high quantity of salt in the form of salted tea, chutneys, pickles etc and lack of exercise are important contributors.

Women Specific Causes of HT

Post-Menopausal HT:

BP always rises by up to 5 mms Hg after menopause and hormonal imbalance is the main reason for this. It is mainly related to increased salt sensitivity and stiffness of the arteries of the body and the inner lining becoming rough due to reduction in the release of protective substances. The withdrawal of oestrogens is the chief culprit leading to excessive retention of salt in the body.

Hormone replacement therapy in low doses (oestrogen progesterone combinations) has been advocated to get over the symptoms of hot flushes, swings of mood and vaginal dryness etc. However, it should be avoided in ladies with previous history of heart disease and strokes etc because of the data showing more strokes and heart attacks in them.