High BP in Senior Citizens

Senior citizen’s (more than 60 years of age) constitute around 10 % of our population. High blood pressure (Hypertension) is a very common problem at these ages and a figure of 40.5% was reported in a scientific study from Delhi and Puducherry.

The peculiarity of high BP in elderly is that the systolic pressure (upper reading in BP apparatus) is high because of arterial stiffness, whereas diastolic pressure (lower reading in BP apparatus) is stable or even decreases spontaneously.

It is the systolic BP which is a better correlate of cardiovascular risk than the diastolic pressure. Higher the BP, higher is the risk of stroke, heart attacks and related issues, sudden death, heart failure and end-stage kidney disease.

High BP in the aged is often associated with forgetfulness and intellectual decline with features like dementia setting in. Once the cognitive disorders set in which are the result of long-standing hypertension, the control of BP does not reverse them.

Better control of high BP in earlier stages has led to reduction in the cognitive disorders over the years. Often these patients have severe frailty and their BP drops when in standing position (Orthostatic hypotension).

They are prone to falling down and become injury prone especially with fractures.

This feature has to be kept in mind when prescribing drugs in the elderly. Diastolic pressure becoming very low (sometimes even < 50 mms hg) while bringing down the systolic pressure is also an issue with no perfect answer.