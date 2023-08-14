High-End Tourism Development in Kashmir

It heartening that the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is contributing around 8.5percent to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). A study projected the creation of 10,000 new job opportunities within five years through the development of high-end tourism in Kashmir. Kashmir witnessed 1.3 million tourist arrivals in 2020.

However, only 10percent of them were high-end tourists. It cannot be denied that high-end tourism contributes to around 30 percent of total tourism spending worldwide.

Rich tourists are inclined to spend more money on luxury experiences, potentially boosting revenue. Promoting sustainable tourism practices can attract environmentally conscious high-end travelers to Kashmir.

The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that high-end tourists stay an average of 7 days in the region, compared to the overall average of 3 days for all tourists.

With improved infrastructure and services, marketing efforts, promoting cultural heritage and improvement in security scenario, Kashmir has the potential to attract an additional 200,000 high-end tourists annually.

Infrastructure Development:

Kashmir's existing infrastructure falls short in terms of quality, capacity, and accessibility. This state of affairs is deterring the growth in the tourism sector. Investing in infrastructure improvements can lead to sustainable tourism growth.

Research shows that for every 10percent improvement in infrastructure quality, tourism demand increases by 3percent. For sustainable growth in tourism there is an urgent need for improvement of roads and up gradation of transportation options of Kashmir. Only 5percent of accommodations in Kashmir are luxury options, highlighting the need for more development in this segment.

Commuters, including tourists, often find themselves stuck in long traffic jams at busy junctions and squares in the city. The primary mode of transportation, public buses, operates at a frustratingly slow pace, causing mental trauma and anguish for passengers.

The overcrowding of buses worsens the situation, leading to discomfort and harassment, particularly affecting women. The continuous growth of vehicles on the roads, combined with the lack of proper parking spaces and traffic sense among some individuals, contributes to the traffic congestion and jams in Srinagar and rural roads.

These limitations in traffic management and infrastructure directly impact the promotion of high-end tourism in Kashmir.The ongoing projects under the Srinagar Smart City Project aim to modernize the city.

However, they have further narrowed the space for carriage roads in major corridors, creating additional challenges for the traffic department.

As a result, visitors may encounter difficulties accessing tourist attractions. Kashmir's road quality and accessibility were ranked 135th out of 140 countries in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report.Investing in road infrastructure can lead to a 20percent increase in tourism revenue, according to a study by a transportation research organisation.

Marketing and Branding:

Utilising various marketing channels, including digital platforms, luxury travel publications, and targeted advertising, can create awareness and build a positive brand image.

Collaborating with luxury travel agencies, participating in high-end travel exhibitions, and hosting familiarisation trips for travel influencers can also enhance visibility.

A study conducted by a leading market research firm has found that effective digital marketing campaigns can result in a 25 percent increase in brand awareness and customer engagement within the luxury tourism segment.

Luxury travel publications, such as Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, reach a highly affluent and discerning audience, resulting in a 30percent increase in inquiries and bookings from high-end travelers.

Participating in renowned travel exhibitions, such as ILTM and PURE Life Experiences, can provide exposure to luxury travel agents and tour operators, with 70percent of exhibitors reporting an increase in business leads and joint ventures.

Hosting familiarisation trips for travel influencers can significantly impact brand visibility, as luxury travel influencers generate an average engagement rate of 5 percent to 8percent reaching affluent travellers.