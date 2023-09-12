High Triglycerides - A Major Health Issue | No Magic Drugs in Sight

Triglycerides are a type of fat (Lipid) found in our blood. When we eat, the body converts the calories right away into triglycerides. These are stored in the fat cells as ready form of energy as in camel’s hump. When required these triglycerides are released for energy. They are important to life and are the main form of fat.

A common cause of high triglycerides in blood is eating more calories than are needed to provide energy. This is also called Hypertriglyceridemia. It is a common finding with its prevalence being at least 25% of our population of India. The data from the study from Gauri Kaul Foundation showed it to be present in more than 33% subjects evaluated in our camps across the valley.

Common causes of High triglycerides: Overeating foods high in fat and carbohydrates, increased body weight and obesity, lack of exercise, some genetic disorders affecting breakdown of lipids, tobacco use, Alcohol in excess, uncontrolled diabetes, Hypo- thyroidism, liver and kidney diseases, Certain drugs needed to treat HIV, breast cancer, steroids and some non-selective beta blockers (propranolol, carvedilol, sotalol etc.).

Normal and Abnormal Ranges of Triglycerides:

Normal < 150 mgs/dl, Borderline high 150 to 199 mgs/dl, High 200 to 499 mgs/dl and Very High > 500mgs/ dl.

The levels must be checked after an overnight fast. Fat from a recent meal can vitiate the reading.