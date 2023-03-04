Hip fractures in elderly – what you need to know

Risk factors: These can be divided into nonmodifiable risk factors and modifiable risk factors. Nonmodifiable risk factors include lower socioeconomic status, older age, female sex, prior fracture, metabolic bone disease, and cancer of the bones.

Modifiable risk factors include low body mass index (low weight), osteoporosis (weakening of the bones), increased fall risk, and medications that increase fall risk or decrease bone mineral density.

Polypharmacy (using 5 or more medications) is another modifiable risk factor and should always be taken into consideration when seeing an elderly patient in a clinic for other medical conditions. This is an opportunity for physicians to decrease risk of unnecessary falls.

Diagnosis: Simplest, quickest and easiest way to diagnose hip fracture is based on clinical presentation and an x-ray of the hip. If suspicion for hip fracture is high but x-ray does not show any fracture then consider MRI.

Management: Key to management of hip fractures is to make sure that patient has a proper referral to Orthopedic surgeon within 24 to 48 hours of the injury. Operative management within 24 to 48 hours of the fracture optimizes outcomes and also helps with prevention of long-term complications. Most fractures are usually managed by surgery, with the approach based on fracture type and location but nonsurgical management can be considered for patients who are not good surgical candidates.

Complications: There are some immediate and long-term complications. Delirium after hip surgery is very common and should be taken into consideration when a patient has altered mental status after surgery. Infection and blood clot formation is another complication after hip surgery. Patients who are going for hip surgery need antibiotics within 1 to 2 hours before surgery and are continued for 24 hours after the surgery. To prevent blood clots American Academy of orthopedic surgeons, recommends Aspirin as an effective, safe and inexpensive alternative to prevent blood clots after hip surgery. According to recent studies low-dose Aspirin 81 mg daily has been found to be as effective as high-dose aspirin for prevention of blood clots after total hip arthroplasty.