Historic International Vitiligo Master Class Conference Comes to Kashmir

In a groundbreaking moment for the medical history of the region, a private institution, Cutis Institute of Dermatology Srinagar, Kashmir organized a first of its kind international conference with faculty from 9 different countries including, USA, France, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Oman , and also from different parts of India. The conference was themed ‘Vitiligo- origin to management’ and it focussed on Vitiligo - a disease that troubles a significant percentage of the population with a really significant psychological impact.
Vitiligo is a common dermatological condition characterized by the loss of skin pigmentation that affects millions of individuals worldwide. The disease has tremendous psychological morbidity associated with it especially in the skin of color. With a mission to deepen the understanding of this prevalent ailment, the International Vitiligo Master Class conference was organized which saw huge participation of dermatologists from J&K and also from outside the state.
The highlight of the conference was the distinguished faculty which constituted the world’s most renowned vitiligo researchers from countries like USA, France, South Africa, Morocco and others as well as distinguished faculty from PGI Chandigarh and other reputed institutions from India. More than 150 delegates got an insight and participated actively in the discussions on different aspects of vitiligo at the event.
The Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University, Prof. Nilofer Khan, graced the inauguration ceremony with her esteemed presence. She addressed the audience and welcomed the guests from all over the globe. She congratulated the organizers for conducting such an impactful event in Kashmir.
Dr Iltefat Hamzavi from Henry Ford hospital, Michigan USA, who was the co-chairperson of the conference was quoted as saying ‘I want to congratulate community here in Kashmir, Srinagar for hosting the masterclass of Vitiligo. Dr Imran Majid and Dr Saher Imran did a wonderful job; we came to Kashmir and we loved this place. We also have a hope to help patients with Vitiligo by learning about the different stages of disease, surgeries, photo therapies, the gaps in our knowledge and what future holds. We aspire to create a community for beautiful space learning about each other’s techniques to help the patients of vitiligo in fighting against this disease.'
Dr Laila Benzekri, one of the most famous vitiligo researchers in the world, had these words to say about the conference, ‘I am very glad to be here with all of you at this special event for vitiligo. We met lot of experts in Vitiligo and we have shared our experience and it’s very important to have a better discussion in order to have a better practice. And I want to thank Dr Imran Majid and Dr Saher Imran for their unforgettable and fantastic hospitality’.
Dr Khaled Ezzedine, another famous researcher from France who has done ground-breaking research on vitiligo and has among the highest number of publications on vitiligo also thanked the organizers for a world-class conference and a really warm welcome. ‘I will come back to Kashmir for sure- the place and people are so warm and welcoming here’.