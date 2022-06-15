Historical Materialism: Karl Marx

The history of all hitherto existing societies is the history of class struggles.

These words from the Communist Manifesto resound many where. What did Marx mean by these words? How did Marx understand human history? Let us try to answer.

Science discovered the underlying principles of the physical universe. Nature, it demonstrated, was not arbitrary – it followed a set of predefined rules. Newton displayed, how from a small object to a galaxy, everything followed a definite course.

Their movements and interactions were not random. They were governed by fixed laws. Nature had such an immaculate order – if you knew the numbers, you would be able to foresee the future course of events.