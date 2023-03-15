History beyond learning

These artifacts belonged to early store age period. These finds were later endorsed by similar finds form the upper Vishow and Rambiar valleys of Shopian and Kulgam districts, However, these finds could not throw any such light on the living styles of the early man, except this that perhaps the early Kashmiri man had used these tools either for preying of animals or protected their selves form the attacks of wilds.

It was not known where these people took shelter until the excavations at Burzhama and Gufkral archaeological sites revealed few cave pits besides stone and bone tools. The results of observations of these sites got further endorsed by the discovery of stone tools and finding of caves which were located here at varying heights of the mountain of Manasbal.

The earlier excavation of 1960s undertaken at Burzhama and Gufkral sites fairly yielded a good amount of information of prehistoric way of life. By finding of cave pits it came to be known that the people of the age had lived in caves, and while the discovery of burials helped to believe that they used to place their dead in graves either in crouching or in extended positions.

Several burials are reported were encountered by archaeologists in Burzhama excavation. One of the drawings engraved on a rock encountered here depicted a hunting scene which had suggested that the people of the settlement had been making prey of the animals, and using its meat for eating while the stuff for covering of their bodies.

Although the Manasbal tools have been displayed in the University Museum but the exhumed materials of Burzhama and Gufkral sites were taken outside the state.

The Burzhama collections which consist of thousands of ancient stone and bone tools since decades are housed in the reserved collections of ASI’s strong room at Puran Qilla New Dehli.

In fact due to non-availability of such archaeological materials, the local archaeologists, researchers and historians are unable to have a look of their prehistoric works and to understand the tools and instrument used by early man in their proper perspective.