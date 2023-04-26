Hospitality as absolute responsibility

The act of hospitality assumes a special significance in Muslim communities throughout the world as we celebrated Eid ul Fitr just days back. It was time when loved ones get together with friends and neighbours to enjoy a meal, give and receive presents, and give thanks for the benefits of the previous month of Ramadan.

However, this is more than simply a social custom; it is an essential manifestation of Islamic beliefs, which are founded on the virtues of charity, kindness, and social justice.

On such occasions, hospitality can take many different forms, such as hosting a feast for family, friends, and neighbours or giving presents and sweets to others. This act of kindness and giving not only serves to show thanks but also to fortify social bonds and promote intergroup harmony.

Furthermore, such occasion as Eid urge people to share their benefits with others and to be conscious of those who may be less fortunate, which embodies the Islamic tenet of social justice. This is how IT serves as a reminder of the value of kindness and empathy towards others, especially those who are in need.

The practice of generosity and compassion towards others without any specific purpose or reward in mind is one method to be hospitable without expecting reciprocity. Small gestures like giving someone in need a smile, a kind word, or a helping hand can accomplish this. Even small deeds of kindness may make a big difference in the lives of others and foster a sense of connection and community.

Create an environment that is friendly and inclusive for others as another way to be hospitable without asking anything in return. This may be accomplished by fostering an environment of openness and acceptance and by showing respect for and consideration for the needs and preferences of others. This may entail being aware of the religious and cultural origins of people and making an attempt to respect their needs and preferences.