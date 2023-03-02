How a cardiologist looks at this problem

Retina of the eye is the only place where a doctor using fundoscopy can see the pulsating live blood vessels. The look of the blood vessels and the surrounding tissue can easily differentiate between a healthy person and a person with long standing high blood pressure, diabetes or a person with infected heart valves.

The heart which pumps blood to all the arteries, veins and tiny vessels called capillaries also reaches the eye.

The persons with high BP make the eye artery walls thick and show compression as nicks over the veins, haemorrhages, yellow hard exudates and swelling of the disk. These are called target organ damages in high BP patients.

Other target organs affected can be kidneys, heart and brain. Patients with these changes are more prone to strokes and heart attacks. Thus, a person going for a routine eye examination can get these warning findings and an effective BP control certainly can help in preventing or reducing these outcomes.