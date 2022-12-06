How important is Oral health?

Maintaining good oral hygiene is crucial for leading a healthy lifestyle. Even, World Health Organization’s newly issued Global Oral Health Status Report, which includes data profiles for 194 nations, including the United States reveals that it is concerning that oral health is not improving globally and that urgent action is needed.

The WHO continues to prioritise oral health, and this report examines the most recent information on the main oral diseases, risk factors, health system challenges, and opportunities for reform. It is meant to be a reference for policymakers and a wide range of stakeholders to help them prioritise oral health at the international, regional, and national levels.

In Jammu and Kashmir, oral hygiene is often being neglected and due to carelessness, people are suffering from different diseases. Govt. Dental College/Hospital, Srinagar receives at least 700 dental cases in the Out Patient Department (OPD) every day. Out of 700, they admit two to three patients who are suffering from a severe infection. Every week, over five to six surgeries are being performed at the hospital.

According to the Kashmir based doctors, tobacco chewing, smoking affects the oral health. Oral diseases like gum diseases affect people. So, prioritizing oral health is important and the need of the hour. Oral hygiene leads to a healthy lifestyle.