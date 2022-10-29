How to design Elder Friendly Home Structures

Action research was carried out by an investigator in Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla to examine the pattern of home accidents in elderly patients.

A convenient sample was chosen during a week period. A Self-constructed questionnaire was used to collect data on (1) demographics; (2) the nature of the accident and injury; and (3) health status. The toilet was the most common site (35%) of the home accidents, followed by the sitting room (19%), the kitchen (16%), the bedroom (15%) and the dining room (15%). I had an opportunity to interview a few of the doctors; they shared valuable inputs with the investigator.

Slips and falls are a major threat to the elderly populace. One of the most serious fractures that an older adult can suffer due to a fall is a hip fracture. Those over the age of 85 are 10 to 15 times more likely to fracture a hip during a fall than those in their 60s.

The declining physical and cognitive abilities of the elderly and their ageing at home require home modifications in terms of the installation of technology and design features for their accessibility and safety.