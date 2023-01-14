How to Prevent Cognitive Degeneration in Older Adults

Cognitive degeneration refers to the difficulty with a person’s thinking, memory, concentration, and other brain functions beyond what is typically expected due to ageing.

Cognitive degeneration, also known as cognitive impairment, can come on suddenly or gradually, and it can be permanent or temporary. As we grow older, loss of brain function is a significant concern. Conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease threaten living out your golden years with health and happiness.

Loss of memory

Most senior citizens do have some degree of memory loss. The lock or key may be misplaced for weeks and later found inside the garage. The ice trays that go in the freezer might be in a cabinet in the kitchen. All sorts of unusual placement of items become quite common due to cognitive decline.

Senior citizens with memory loss should make a task list for the day. This will help them remember the things to be done. They should also keep oftenly used items like keys, spacks, remote control, mobile phone etc at a designated place.

But if memory loss gets more, it may be the first symptom of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Struggling to Complete Daily Tasks

As the days pass, completing daily tasks may be a difficult affair. They may forget the way back home. They may even take time to recall their close relatives. And in this stage, they should not be left alone.

Confusion

Confusion and aggression is usually seen in advanced cognitive degeneration. In this stage, arguing with them is not very beneficial. So try to do things that makes them happy.

Struggling with Visual Coordination

In more advanced stages the ability to interpret visual stimuli gets impaired and they may not process the visual stimuli in front of them. They will not even recognise their children and will lose interest in things they once loved, like watching television, driving, or sewing.

Struggle in speaking coherently or Completing Thoughts

Speaking coherently becomes a concern with the onset of cognitive decline. Senior citizens lose words, the ability to keep their train of thought to complete a sentence, and they often tell the same stories time and again. The part of the brain that controls speech is the left frontal lobe which is badly affected due to cognitive decline.