How to prevent heart attack

BY DR HAMED BASHIR

Heart attack is a life threating emergency that requires urgent management. Even after successful treatment of heart attack, person has to lead a compromised life and requires lifelong treatment. The quantity of life is affected to a significant proportion. Thus, the saying “prevention is better than cure”. A heart attack prevented is more gratifying than the heart attack treated.

A well-disciplined life goes a long way in preventing heart attacks. Healthy habits including active lifestyle, regular exercise, proper nutrition, timely sleep, avoiding smoking, avoiding alcohol and managing stress can help prevent heart attacks.