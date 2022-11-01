How to stay healthy this winter

Winter is almost here, and when the weather becomes colder, we instantly get hungry for hearty, scrumptious meals.

However, it also brings a number of health problems, such as dry skin, cold and flu and other seasonal illnesses. Therefore, doctors advise making dietary changes during this season in order to stay warm and healthy.

Foods high in vitamin C and D, according to experts, are beneficial for health in the winter.

During the winter season, dry fruits, saffron, ginger, and cinnamon all help to generate heat. People should take the necessary measures when going outside. In the winter, physical activity is equally essentia

When the weather starts to rapidly cool off, everyone seeks a way to stay warm. Whether you enjoy winter or not, it’s important to pay extra close attention to your health during this season. Beneficial warming foods and spices can frequently be your saviour if you struggle with illness throughout the colder months.

A few wholesome and nourishing winter foods that can keep you warm in the cold season are following: