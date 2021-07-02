Humility, the Virtue of Virtues

In humility, we are nothing more and nothing less than the other people around us. In essence, humility is not about hiding away or about becoming a ‘wallflower’, but it is about the realization that our abilities and actions are not better or less. Humility doesn’t require the ranking of things, but calls for the understanding of the true value or worth of things. Instead of focusing on the humility within us, we should pay more attention to celebrating the achievements of others. It is by acknowledging others and understanding the universal values we all share that we become humble. In a way, understanding the vastness of the world around us can make us realize our own value and the humility we should feel. We should always try to recall this profound and beautiful advice given by the Dalai Lama: “I find hope in the darkest of days, and focus in the brightest. I do not judge the universe.”

In the Sanatan Dharam tradition we have the Upanishadic story of Bhrigu, son of Varuna. Legend has it that once the celebrated sage Bhrigu approached his father requesting him to instruct about the Brahman. While speaking to his son about Brahman Varuna said, "Dear Bhrigu! know that everything in the universe originates from Brahman, exists in Brahman and unfolds through Brahman and merges in Brahman alone. Discover this fact yourself through tapas.” With full faith in the words of his father, Bhrigu was thus engaged in tapas. The process of self control and self enquiry raised his consciousness and he believed in what he understood at that stage as Brahman and decided that food (annam) was Brahman. When he declared what he came to know, his father Varuna, told him that his answer was not right. So, he continued his tapas and found out that prana (Life Force) was Brahman since without prana, all things are lifeless. Prana causes life, promotes life and puts an end to life. But the father pronounced this inference also as wrong and sent him again for further tapas. In this manner, Bhrigu had a third period of austerity where he came upon manas (Mind) as Brahman and later, a fourth when he revised that conclusion and believed that it was vijnana (Intelligence). At last, after undergoing a fifth course of tapas, he became aware that ananda (Delight or Bliss) was Brahman. He stayed in the Bliss of that Awareness and never more proceeded to his father. The father sought him out and approached him. He said, "Son! You have now realised Brahman; you have merged in that realisation." With such credentials, all sages gave the difficult task of finding out the most 'Satvic' (pure) in nature amongst the Divine Trio – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh - so that he could enjoy the honor of becoming the presiding deity. Bhrigu Rishi went to the court of Brahma, who did not accord the respect that he should have to his visit because Brahma got annoyed that Bhrigu Rishi had entered the palace without waiting for his permission. Bhrigu Rishi next visited Shiva, who was peeved at Bhrigu for having come to his private chamber at an inopportune time. Bhrigu Rishi had felt insulted by both Brahma's and Shivji's attitude. He then proceeded to the Ocean of Milk where Vishnu was reclining on His serpentine bed. Angry that instead of doing his duty, Vishnu was taking rest, Bhrigu Rishi angrily kicked in the chest of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu readily apologized for hurting Bhrigu's feet as the latter had hit against the Lord's iron-like chest! Lord Vishnu touched and massaged the visitor’s feet. Tears welled up in Bhrigu Rishi's eyes because of this gesture of humility. Bhrigu apologized and the entire clan of Rishis concluded that Lord Vishnu was undoubtedly more Satvic (pure) than Brahma and Mahesh and appointed him as the presiding deity of their Hawan (Oblation).