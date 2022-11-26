Hypoglycemia | Ask the doctor

What is Hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is a condition in the elderly in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than the standard range. Hypoglycemia is often related to diabetes treatment.

When do we say it is hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is recognized with a decrease in blood glucose below 70 mg/dl.

Who is more prone to hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is one of the most common acute complications of the treatment of diabetes in the elderly. Hypoglycemia can be a side effect of diabetes treatment. However, other drugs and a variety of conditions can also cause low blood sugar in people who don’t have diabetes.

Older age can increase the risk of developing hypoglycemia because of the higher rate of comorbidities such as renal failure, malnutrition, malignant diseases, and dementia.

Forgetting and taking a double dose of diabetes medicines is very common in the elderly.