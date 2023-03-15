I am not, what you therefore think I am

Your academic kindness is due episteme of my being and becoming. If I have not read what you have read. Don’t rush with your opinionation but just do me academic piercing and generate my interest.

If there is something called Sadq-e-Jariyah (stream of rewards), then there can also be Gunah-e-Jairah (stream of un-rewards). Please don’t fake your academic kindness as it will be doing more damage than being unkind. Karma says that what we do in society will come back to us and because with us is also being and becoming of society, and society is all of us taken collectively

We all owe each-other something as members of a society, that something is kindness and only kindness. I am not an island I exist in milieu-society- that society is yours as much as it is mine and of everyone else. With us is also society becoming and the continuum.

Ontologically help me to be kind, compassionate and humane. Epistemologically help me grow intelligent, scholarly, and advanced. Being is perhaps always disappointing because we always feel lacking one thing or the other whereas becoming is always brimming with hope -the hope of not being opinionated or orientalised at locale but the hope of improvement and abundance. Being is optional and becoming is essential.

I always ask myself a question, on daily basis. Who am I? Am I what my friends understand I am or what my adversaries, if any, think I am? Or does their understanding of me, of whatever nature, have any relation with my being or becoming or ‘I’ am just what ‘I’ think ‘I’ am? I think I don’t fall among these the categories because these categories look at me from their standpoint and share a relationship with my being or becoming since they focus on my being-situational and not on my becoming- causal.