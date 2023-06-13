“I received love and respect from people of Kashmir.” Lt Gen A D S Aujla.

From Army’s changed methodology to its de-radicalisation programme, from the situation along the LoC to infiltration, OGWs to terrorist recruitment, end of agitations and shutdowns to successful G20 meet and border tourism, education and health institutions to jobs, sports, and drug abuse, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla in a freewheeling interview to Greater Kashmir’s Special Correspondent, Syed Rizwan Geelani talks about his tenure in Kashmir. Excerpts:
Greater Kashmir: You took over as General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps on May 9, 2022. How do you see your tenure as the GoC 15 Corps?
Lt Gen A D S Aujla: I am pretty satisfied. The things that I wanted to do, I made an effort to accomplish them. I cannot say that everything we had envisioned has been achieved, but we have certainly covered some distance. In that regard, I am quite satisfied, and I am leaving with that satisfaction from here.
GK:What do you count as your major achievements?
Lt Gen Aujla: The achievement that I consider the most significant is the transformation we brought in the way the Army operates. We changed our methodology according to the situation. Now, the situation has improved, and the Army should not operate the way we used to before. I feel pretty happy and satisfied with the changes we have implemented within the hinterland and the methodology we have adopted. Another thing that I feel good about is the ‘Sahi Raasta’ programme that we initiated for de-radicalisation. If we can successfully guide youth onto the right path, bring them back, and then help them become better persons, better citizens who live their lives, study, do their business, or whatever one is supposed to do, I think that again gives me a lot of satisfaction.
GK: What were the main challenges?
Lt Gen Aujla:Of course, terrorism is a significant challenge that we have been working to eliminate from the system as much as possible. The challenge lies in how we can break the network of Over-Ground Workers (OGW) and dismantle the OGW ecosystem as these provide support to the terrorists. We have made significant progress in controlling infiltration, which was a challenge for us. Another challenge was controlling the influx of drugs. Initially, our goal was to prevent them from entering here, and if they did enter, we had to find ways to prevent the youth from getting caught up in it. It has become quite prevalent in society, so that was a challenge we faced within our society.
GK: How do you see the present security situation?
Lt Gen Aujla: The present security situation is much better. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has improved significantly, and we have become much stronger. There has been an improvement in the hinterland as well. The recruitment of terrorists has decreased, and our operations have been successful. Our approach to carrying out our work has changed. There are no agitations or shutdowns. Everything is running smoothly in a normal manner. The G20 summit was also successful. Last year, the Amarnath Yatra went well. There are other ongoing events and all of them are going on smoothly. We haven't faced any major challenges. The support we receive from the people has grown significantly. Many individuals, families, and elders are approaching us for various things, be it education, development, or medical assistance. There are multiple dimensions and domains, and receiving support from the population in all of these areas is a significant achievement.
GK:How much more time will it take to have a complete peace in Kashmir?
Lt Gen Aujla: See, achieving complete peace in Kashmir depends on the population and society here. It is in their hands to bring complete peace because the more they support it, the sooner it will happen. If they take a gradual approach, the progress will be gradual. If even one terrorist remains within society, it poses a challenge for us because we don't know the overall number of such individuals. We are aware of some, but some may be invisible to us. So, it will take some time to address this mixture of known and unknown elements. Therefore, it would be better not to discuss a specific timeline. Our aim should be to build trust, faith, and confidence among ourselves. The day the people of Punjab decided that they wanted to eliminate terrorists and that they have no role within the system, they automatically denied them space, food, and financial support. When the people destroy the ecosystem that supports them, it comes to an end.
GK: During your tenure, we saw emphasis being laid on border tourism. The G20 meet was also organised successfully? Who do you credit these successes to?
Lt Gen Aujla: I believe it was the collective effort of every agency in J&K. The Army played a major role because we have the highest level of connection with the people, and we are present in various locations. Overall, the participation of everyone was commendable, and people worked with great energy and dedication to achieve the desired outcomes.
GK: How much has the situation in Kashmir changed from the time you took over to the time you are leaving?
Lt Gen Aujla: There is no specific barometer or parameter to measure the change, but yes, when I look at the environment, meet, and interact with people, and gather their opinions from May 2022 to June 2023, I can see that sentiments have changed. Tourism has improved significantly. The establishments – schools, colleges, medical facilities, or other entertainment and sports-related facilities, are functioning much better. There has been remarkable progress in sports. So, when I observe these parameters, I can say that there has been a significant shift in the past year, and this positive shift gives me the impression that the situation has improved.
GK: Has the chapter of terrorism and separatism come to an end in Kashmir?
Lt Gen Aujla: No, it would be too early to say that the chapter of terrorism and separatism has come to an end in Kashmir. The challenge for us is to maintain the progress we have made so far and continue moving forward. It is a continuous process, as long as terrorism exists. When terrorism is eradicated, and we can confidently say that there are no remaining terrorists within the society or J&K, only then can we declare that terrorism has been eliminated.
GK: Do you think lack of jobs and other opportunities to the youth and rampant corruption plays a role in derailing the situation in Kashmir?
Lt Gen Aujla: Yes, undoubtedly. These are all factors that contribute to the lack of direction for youth and create opportunities for them to engage in negative activities. When such options are available, there may come a time when they choose to exercise those options. However, if these same individuals channelise their energy into a job, business, or education, it results in a positive transformation. They will then focus on their own lives and will never resort to taking up arms.
GK: What do you want to be remembered as? What legacy are you leaving in Kashmir?
Lt Gen Aujla:Nothing. I came to Kashmir as a simple person, and I want to leave as a simple person. The love and respect I have received from the people here is what truly matters to me. I just want to carry the love and respect from this place, nothing more than that.