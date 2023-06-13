“I received love and respect from people of Kashmir.” Lt Gen A D S Aujla.

Greater Kashmir: You took over as General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps on May 9, 2022. How do you see your tenure as the GoC 15 Corps?

Lt Gen A D S Aujla: I am pretty satisfied. The things that I wanted to do, I made an effort to accomplish them. I cannot say that everything we had envisioned has been achieved, but we have certainly covered some distance. In that regard, I am quite satisfied, and I am leaving with that satisfaction from here.

GK:What do you count as your major achievements?

Lt Gen Aujla: The achievement that I consider the most significant is the transformation we brought in the way the Army operates. We changed our methodology according to the situation. Now, the situation has improved, and the Army should not operate the way we used to before. I feel pretty happy and satisfied with the changes we have implemented within the hinterland and the methodology we have adopted. Another thing that I feel good about is the ‘Sahi Raasta’ programme that we initiated for de-radicalisation. If we can successfully guide youth onto the right path, bring them back, and then help them become better persons, better citizens who live their lives, study, do their business, or whatever one is supposed to do, I think that again gives me a lot of satisfaction.

GK: What were the main challenges?

Lt Gen Aujla:Of course, terrorism is a significant challenge that we have been working to eliminate from the system as much as possible. The challenge lies in how we can break the network of Over-Ground Workers (OGW) and dismantle the OGW ecosystem as these provide support to the terrorists. We have made significant progress in controlling infiltration, which was a challenge for us. Another challenge was controlling the influx of drugs. Initially, our goal was to prevent them from entering here, and if they did enter, we had to find ways to prevent the youth from getting caught up in it. It has become quite prevalent in society, so that was a challenge we faced within our society.

GK: How do you see the present security situation?

Lt Gen Aujla: The present security situation is much better. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has improved significantly, and we have become much stronger. There has been an improvement in the hinterland as well. The recruitment of terrorists has decreased, and our operations have been successful. Our approach to carrying out our work has changed. There are no agitations or shutdowns. Everything is running smoothly in a normal manner. The G20 summit was also successful. Last year, the Amarnath Yatra went well. There are other ongoing events and all of them are going on smoothly. We haven't faced any major challenges. The support we receive from the people has grown significantly. Many individuals, families, and elders are approaching us for various things, be it education, development, or medical assistance. There are multiple dimensions and domains, and receiving support from the population in all of these areas is a significant achievement.