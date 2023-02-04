I saw a warrior

BY DR. NASIR SHAMAS
Snow falling from the gloomy skies and rapidly collecting on the turf, creating patterns and formations. Visibility dropping fast and the feet losing their grip every passing moment.
In this winter mayhem, I spotted an old lady in the market protecting her livelihood . covering her wicker basket full of chickpeas underneath her head gear.
I found snowflakes dampening the shoulders of a lass, rushing across the street with a toddler giggling underneath her woolly cloak.
I noticed a gentleman wrinkled clammy and grey dragging his feet steadily, struggling to hold an umbrella as his groceries were too many to be carried with just one meek hand.
I found a man with torn damp shoes, all laced in mud, packing his retails, sealing and spreading the tarp overhead with all effort.
I found a lady latching onto the canvas nailed to a bamboo post the whole day trying to safeguard husband’s shop from the unruly snow.
I saw a frail mother standing tall on her creaking joints, shovelling her gateway amidst the blizzard.
I saw a brave wife longing for hours near a lamppost blowing a firepot to be offered to her husband who would return after a hard day’s toil.
That evening I saw my father too returning home late, wet, cold, and drenched in snow, extracting sugar balls, sweets and candies from one deep pocket of his soggy coat with all warmth and smile….
Surely I was taught to recognise warriors with boots, guns, armours, spears, blades and daggers.
But, in this January blizzard, I saw warriors out in the open, freezing but fighting for survival .. sans armours and spears…
Dr. Nasir Shamas is a Faculty and Consultant, PG Dept of Internal Medicine, JLNM Hospital
