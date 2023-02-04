I saw a warrior

BY DR. NASIR SHAMAS

Snow falling from the gloomy skies and rapidly collecting on the turf, creating patterns and formations. Visibility dropping fast and the feet losing their grip every passing moment.

In this winter mayhem, I spotted an old lady in the market protecting her livelihood . covering her wicker basket full of chickpeas underneath her head gear.

I found snowflakes dampening the shoulders of a lass, rushing across the street with a toddler giggling underneath her woolly cloak.