I trust you my Lord

BY ULFAT ANDRABI

The Arabic word for tawakkul can be rendered as "relying on God" or "believing in God." Both translations are accurate. It is a concept that is firmly ingrained in Islamic teachings, and it refers to the action of placing one's total trust, confidence, and dependence on Allah (God) in all parts of one's life.

In the practice of tawakkul, one acknowledges that Allah is the supreme source of power, control, and guidance, and then submits to His will while simultaneously exerting effort and taking actionable steps to accomplish one's objectives.

It is a combination of having faith in the goodness of God, being willing to accept His order, and being fully invested in one's responsibilities and deeds.

In Islam, the concept of tawakkul is a vital component of faith, and it highlights the conviction that Allah is the one who ultimately determines the outcome of any endeavour. Islam's core concept is tawakkul or confidence in Allah.

It is the conviction that Allah (SWT) is the supreme creator and sustainer of every living thing and every event that occurs in our lives is done so at His command.

A common definition of tawakkul is a condition of total dependence on Allah (SWT) when a person accepts that He is the only source of protection and direction and places all their trust and confidence in Him.