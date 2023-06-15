I trust you my Lord

BY ULFAT ANDRABI
The Arabic word for tawakkul can be rendered as "relying on God" or "believing in God." Both translations are accurate. It is a concept that is firmly ingrained in Islamic teachings, and it refers to the action of placing one's total trust, confidence, and dependence on Allah (God) in all parts of one's life.
In the practice of tawakkul, one acknowledges that Allah is the supreme source of power, control, and guidance, and then submits to His will while simultaneously exerting effort and taking actionable steps to accomplish one's objectives.
It is a combination of having faith in the goodness of God, being willing to accept His order, and being fully invested in one's responsibilities and deeds.
In Islam, the concept of tawakkul is a vital component of faith, and it highlights the conviction that Allah is the one who ultimately determines the outcome of any endeavour. Islam's core concept is tawakkul or confidence in Allah.
It is the conviction that Allah (SWT) is the supreme creator and sustainer of every living thing and every event that occurs in our lives is done so at His command.
A common definition of tawakkul is a condition of total dependence on Allah (SWT) when a person accepts that He is the only source of protection and direction and places all their trust and confidence in Him.
The doctrine of tawakkul is engrained in Islam and has a significant influence on Muslims' everyday activities. Numerous Prophets and devout people throughout history have served as examples of this quality, which is addressed frequently in the Quran.
Tawakkul is frequently used in conjunction with deeds and endeavours because Muslims are encouraged to work hard for their objectives and achieve success while eventually leaving the result up to Allah (SWT). Surah Al-Ankabut verse 59, which reads:
"And those who strive for Us - We will surely guide them to Our ways," is one of the most well-known verses in the Quran that discuss tawakkul. And Allah is true with those who do well.
This verse emphasises the value of working toward one's objectives while putting one's faith in Allah (SWT) to direct one in the right direction.
Tawakkul can also be considered a method to attain satisfaction and inner tranquillity. One can let go of their worries and anxieties when they have full faith in Allah (SWT). They additionally find consolation in the knowledge that all things will work out for their benefit in the end.
Even during challenging circumstances, this might result in a feeling of serenity and tranquillity. Also, tawakkul entails turning to Allah (SWT) in both tough and easy circumstances. It involves acknowledging that He is the source of all blessings and expressing gratitude for them.
This way of thinking can help one appreciate life's pleasant aspects more and keep one from getting too addicted to material stuff. Tawakkul can be demonstrated in action in several ways.
Muslims are urged, for instance, to offer dua (supplication) to Allah (SWT) and ask for His direction in all affairs. In addition, they are urged to move through with their plans while understanding that Allah (SWT) is ultimately responsible for their achievement.
Muslims are also instructed to have patience, have faith in Allah (SWT), and never forget that He is always in command. In conclusion, tawakkul is a fundamental principle in Islam that stresses the value of putting one's dependence on Allah (SWT) and acknowledging His role as the supreme creator and sustainer of all things in all of creation.
This concept was given its name by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is a way of thinking that may result in internal happiness and peace, as well as greater gratitude for the blessings that one receives in life. Tawakkul is a religious practice that motivates Muslims to live a life marked by modesty, gratitude, and faith in Allah (SWT).
My life has been significantly altered by Tawakkul, which has allowed me to feel both at peace and more capable because of its presence. I have been able to face a variety of difficulties and problems by putting my faith in Allah, which has allowed me to retain a peaceful and optimistic attitude throughout the process.
Knowing that Allah is the master designer and has a divine purpose for everything that occurs has helped me to let go of excessive stress and anxiety. That realisation has allowed me to live a life free of concern and anxiety.
In addition, adopting tawakkul has assisted me in striking a balance between actively working toward the accomplishment of my objectives and placing my trust in Allah to determine the results of those efforts.
It has given me a profound appreciation for the gifts in my life as well as a sense of peace and contentment with the willpower of Allah.
I was able to find the fortitude, adaptability, and a better connection to my religion that I needed through tawakkul. This gave me the ability to handle the fluctuations that take place in life with endurance, embracing oneself, and unwavering trust in Allah's direction.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.