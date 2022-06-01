Idea of justice as an axiom

At the outset, I must confess I’m not eminently qualified to broach a theme about which I can’t boast of more than a smattering, a nodding acquaintance as distinct from a deep understanding involving the many facets of what has always been an extremely complex issue.

In the lines that follow, an attempt has been made to put forth my thoughts surrounding the idea of justice being posited as pivotal in order to make sense of life as we confront it on a daily basis.

As a disclaimer, it’s not intended to invoke scriptures to drive home the importance of the idea of God (Deity, Supreme Divinity) or of the Day of Judgement (Resurrection, Reincarnation as per Christian/Jewish and Hindu traditions, respectively) which constitute fundamental articles of faith across religions and schools of religious thought around the world.

Nor is it intended, for the purposes of this essay, to make a case for a ‘Muslim or a Christian God’ being advocated as ‘superior’ to those being followed as such by people owing allegiance to other religions.

The idea is to make a humble attempt, without being pretentious, to lend a certain amount of credibility to these notions as fundamental pillars of religious thought on the basis of the idea of justice while making a case for accepting and according it the status of a universal epistemic virtue across castes, creeds, communities and religious persuasions.