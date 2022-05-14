IDP: First step towards implementation of NEP-2020

Now it is time for all higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to devise their strategic action plan for the implementation of the policy in letter and spirit. Formulation of Institutional Development Plan (IDP) is one of the first steps towards practical implementation of this policy that has been necessitated for all HEIs in the policy document itself.

IDP lays down the roadmap for implementation of various provisions of NEP-2020 in a time-bound manner outlining the needs, constraints, targets and timelines for a particular HEI.

IDP seeks to identify achievable targets of a HEI in terms of curricular reforms, infrastructural development, pedagogical innovation, augmentation of human resource, administrative reforms, effective institutional governance, evaluation and examination reforms, research innovation, skill development, community outreach programmes, student exchange programmes, stakeholder involvement, partnering with skill hubs, industry-academia interaction, innovation and start-up incubation, promotion of open learning and workflow automation.

While NEP-2020 remains same for all HEIs, IDPS will be customised to their individual needs and specific requirements based on their existing status and future goals.