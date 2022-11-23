IKIGAI: The art of staying young while growing old

KIGAI is the international best seller book by Hector Gargia and Frances Miralles. This book is basically an attempt to explore the secret behind Japan being the country with highest number of happy and healthy centenarians.

The authors extensively studied the lifestyle of people of Okinawa, a place in Japan, entitled as “ the village of longevity”. As they entered the village they felt the deep friendliness of its residents; who laugh and joke incessantly.

As they started conducting their interviews they realise that these people have a strong sense of coherence and community; they live by the principle of “Yuimaaru”( team work, helping one another).

They have realised the IKIGAI of their life. IKIGAI is a Japanese word which in English means “reason to live for, a mission and passion, a reason to jump out of bed every morning”. They found a common pattern among these healthy and happy people that they always keep themselves busy but without any worry or hurry.