Illegal River Mining: It’s Catastrophic

Is mere e-auctioning the mining contracts sufficient to streamline the River Bed Mining (RBM) in J&K? Is this going to protect and preserve the environment, ecology and biodiversity of our rivers, streams and nallahs?

The allotment of River Bed Mining (RBM) is not an easy task as the contractors also known as Project Proponents - PPs have to go through a rigorous environmental clearance. Most of the proposals are rejected by J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority- JKEIAA which works under the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change Govt of India .

Those who manage to get the clearance have to fulfil several standard and specific conditions. Through this piece I have tried to analyse the mining contracts given during the last 1 year in Budgam district which is on the threshold of environmental disaster.

Our paddy land has been destroyed by brick kilns , almond orchards in Karewas destroyed due to clay mining and now our rivers and streams are the next target which will perish in the next two to three years if we don’t wake up.

The mining contracts given across J&K are all illegal and I have tried my best to substantiate and justify my claim with evidence and validation by examining and scrutinising the mining contracts allotted in Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga rivers.