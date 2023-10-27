Illuminating Pathways for Kashmir’s Progress

Panel Discussion 1: Innovative Pedagogies To Transform Education

Moderated by Venus Upadaya, the inaugural panel discussion, titled “Innovative Pedagogies To Transform Education,” propelled attendees into the dynamic realm of modern education. In an era where technological advancements are reshaping the fabric of learning, Prof. Shahid Rasool championed the integration of digital tools to enhance pedagogy. Prof. Imtiyaz-ul-Haq extolled the virtues of experiential learning and practical skill development essential for navigating the complexities of the contemporary world. Ms. Manjula Shroff, underscored the enduring role of literature in nurturing critical thinking. This discussion resoundingly underscored the imperative for adaptable and innovative educational approaches. It underscored that students must be equipped with the skill set requisite for success in the constantly evolving 21st-century landscape.

Prof. Shahid Rasool deliberated on the transformative potential of technology in the classroom. He emphasized how digital tools can democratize access to quality education, transcending geographical barriers, digital divide and creating a more inclusive learning environment. The discussion highlighted the urgent need for institutions to embrace these innovative pedagogies.

Panel Discussion 2: Kashmir Tourism: Beyond “Pahalgam,

Dal Lake, and Gulmarg”

Moderated by Rouf Tramboo, the second session transcended the ordinary, probing the question of “Kashmir Tourism: Beyond ‘Pahalgam, Dal Lake, and Gulmarg.’” Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, an advocate for diversified tourist experiences, implored the audience to discover Kashmir’s rich culture. Mr. Chaya opened the discussion with a captivating narrative of Kashmir’s tourism legacy. He nostalgically recounted the days when visitors flocked to the region not only for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its vibrant culture and warm hospitality. However, Mr. Chaya also acknowledged the need to diversify the tourist experience beyond the well-trodden paths.

Dr. Reyaz Ah. Qureshi took the stage with a compelling vision. He painted a picture of a Kashmir that is not only a tourist destination but also a steward of its natural beauty. Dr. Qureshi emphasized responsible tourism practices that would not only preserve the environment but also empower local communities.He delved into sustainable tourism practices, offering a compelling vision for preserving the region’s natural beauty. Mr. Umar Imtiyaz, emphasized the need for community participation in tourism development. This discussion unveiled the untapped potential of Kashmir’s tourism sector, advocating for sustainable practices and promoting lesser-known gems that could entice a diverse array of tourists. He spoke passionately about the need for locals to actively participate in tourism development. He shared success stories of community-based tourism, where villagers became hosts and guides, offering tourists an authentic experience of Kashmiri culture. The audience, captivated by these discussions, came to realize that Kashmir’s allure extended far beyond its renowned tourist hotspots. The region’s cultural richness, unexplored landscapes, and potential for responsible tourism were underscored as pathways to not only boost the local economy but also foster cross-cultural exchanges.

Panel Discussion 3: Peace Building: Challenges and Opportunities

With Venus Upadaya as the moderator, the third session, “Peace Building: Challenges and Opportunities,” navigated the intricate path towards harmony in Kashmir. Dr. Vikram Singh, who was also the chief guest on the occasion, elaborated on the indispensable role of security forces in maintaining a tranquil environment. Drawing from his extensive experience in law enforcement and security, he emphasized the critical role of security forces in maintaining peace and stability. He highlighted the challenges faced by security personnel operating in a conflict zone like Kashmir and stressed the importance of a nuanced approach that could balance security with respect for human rights.

Prof. M. Afzal Zargar discussed the imperative of dialogue in the pursuit of peace. He underscored that lasting peace could only be achieved through open and sincere conversations, even in the face of deep-seated conflicts. Prof. Zargar’s words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the need to prioritize dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.

Prof. Gul Mohammad Wani emphasized the symbiotic relationship between economic development and enduring peace. This discussion shed light on the multifaceted nature of peace-building in conflict-prone regions. It highlighted that a comprehensive approach, encompassing dialogue, security measures, and economic development, is indispensable for the realization of lasting peace. Prof. Wani presented a compelling argument for economic development as a driver of peace. He pointed out that addressing socio-economic disparities and providing opportunities for youth could help in reducing the appeal of violence. The discussion illuminated the interconnectedness of economic development, social well-being, and peace-building. The discussions in this session underscored the importance of a holistic approach in addressing the challenges faced by the region.